Logo
Logo

Business

Intel appoints Trump economic adviser as head of government affairs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Intel appoints Trump economic adviser as head of government affairs

Intel appoints Trump economic adviser as head of government affairs

An Intel logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

16 Dec 2025 06:24AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 15 : Intel on Monday appointed an economic adviser to U.S. President Trump as its head of government affairs, months after the U.S. government took a 10 per cent stake in the U.S. chipmaker.

Intel said that Robin Colwell, deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of the National Economic Council, has been appointed to head its government affairs office. The position had been vacant after Bruce Andrews, who had worked in the Commerce Department under then-President Barack Obama, left Intel after November's U.S. elections.

Intel also on Monday appointed James Chew as vice president of Intel Government Technologies, the unit that oversees its business with the U.S. government after the departure of Intel veteran Christopher George earlier this year. Chew worked at Cadence Design Systems, where Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan was previously chief executive.

Intel also appointed Annie Shea Weckesser, a Cisco Systems veteran who most recently worked at SambaNova Systems, a chip startup where Tan is an investor through his extensive venture capital holdings, as chief marketing and communications officer.

Pushkar Ranade, Tan's chief of staff, was appointed interim chief technology officer. Intel's former technology chief Sachin Katti left the company to join ChatGPT creator OpenAI last month.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement