Intel appoints Trump economic adviser as head of government affairs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 15 : Intel on Monday appointed an economic adviser to U.S. President Trump as its head of government affairs, months after the U.S. government took a 10 per cent stake in the U.S. chipmaker.

Intel said that Robin Colwell, deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of the National Economic Council, has been appointed to head its government affairs office. The position had been vacant after Bruce Andrews, who had worked in the Commerce Department under then-President Barack Obama, left Intel after November's U.S. elections.

Intel also on Monday appointed James Chew as vice president of Intel Government Technologies, the unit that oversees its business with the U.S. government after the departure of Intel veteran Christopher George earlier this year. Chew worked at Cadence Design Systems, where Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan was previously chief executive.

Intel also appointed Annie Shea Weckesser, a Cisco Systems veteran who most recently worked at SambaNova Systems, a chip startup where Tan is an investor through his extensive venture capital holdings, as chief marketing and communications officer.

Pushkar Ranade, Tan's chief of staff, was appointed interim chief technology officer. Intel's former technology chief Sachin Katti left the company to join ChatGPT creator OpenAI last month.