Intel CEO to oversee its AI efforts after executive departs for OpenAI

SAN FRANCISCO :Intel said on Monday its CEO Lip-Bu Tan would oversee the chipmaker's artificial intelligence efforts after the firm's chief technology officer departed for ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Sachin Katti, who has led Intel's AI efforts since a management reorganization at the chipmaker in January, said on social media site X that he had joined OpenAI.

"We thank Sachin for his contributions and wish him all the best. Lip-Bu will lead the AI and Advanced Technologies Groups, working closely with the team," Intel said in a statement.

"AI remains one of Intel’s highest strategic priorities, and we are focused on executing our technology and product roadmap across emerging AI workloads,” the company added.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman said on X that Katti would be "designing and building our compute infrastructure, which will power our (artificial general intelligence) research and scale its applications to benefit everyone."

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.