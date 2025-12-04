Logo
Intel to keep networking and communications unit
FILE PHOTO: An Intel logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

04 Dec 2025 05:23AM
Dec 3 : Intel said on Wednesday it has opted to keep its networking and communications unit in the company following a review of strategic options for the unit.

"Keeping (the networking and communications unit) in-house enables tighter integration between silicon, software and systems, strengthening customer offerings across AI, data center, and edge," the company said in a statement.

Intel had explored plans to spin out the networking group, or NEX, earlier this year, Reuters reported. Intel was looking at the potential spin-out as part of CEO Lip-Bu Tan's plans to shave off non-core businesses.

Source: Reuters
