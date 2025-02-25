Logo
Intel says first two new ASML machines are in production, with positive results
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen in front of a "High NA EUV" lithography system at an Intel facility in Hillsboro, Oregon, U.S. in this handout image obtained by Reuters on April 19, 2024. Intel Corporation/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

25 Feb 2025 06:15AM
Intel on Monday said that the first two cutting-edge machines from ASML Holding are "in production" at its factories, with early data indicating they are more reliable than the previous generation of machines.

At a conference in San Jose, California, Intel senior principal engineer Steve Carson said Intel has produced 30,000 wafers - the large discs of silicon that can yield thousands of computing chips - with ASML's high numerical aperture lithography machines.

Intel last year was the world's first chipmaker to take delivery of the machines, which are expected to produce smaller and faster computing chips than earlier ASML machines.

Source: Reuters
