Intel shareholders approve equity incentive plan, new CEO pay
Intel shareholders approve equity incentive plan, new CEO pay

FILE PHOTO: Intel logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 May 2025 12:46AM
SAN FRANCISCO :Intel shareholders on Tuesday approved a company measure aimed at topping up share reserves to attract and retain new employees and compensation for new CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Intel shareholders also approved the company's board of directors, though three members did not stand for reelection.

Intel shareholders rejected three shareholder proposals that would have required the company to reassess its operations in Israel, produce new reports on charitable giving and give shareholders the right to act by written consent. 

Source: Reuters
