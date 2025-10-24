Intel shares up nearly 10% after third quarter profit beat

LONDON :Intel shares rose nearly 10 per cent in Frankfurt on Friday, a day after the company beat expectations for its third quarter profit helped by dramatic cost cutting measures.

The results were the company's first earnings announcement after multibillion-dollar investments from Nvidia and Japan's SoftBank as well as an unprecedented U.S. government stake, with investors anticipating a major cash boost.

Its shares rose around 7 per cent in U.S. after hours trading on Thursday, and rose 9.7 per cent in Frankfurt on Friday.