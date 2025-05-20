Intel explores sale of networking and edge unit: Sources

TAIPEI: Intel has considered divesting its network and edge businesses as the chipmaker looks to shave off parts of the company its new CEO does not see as crucial, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Talks about the potential sale of the group, once called NEX in Intel’s financial results, are a part of CEO Tan Lip-Bu’s strategy to focus its tens of thousands of employees on areas in which it has historically thrived: PC and data centre chips.

"That’s something we’re going to expand and build on," Tan told executives in Taipei on Monday (May 19) at a celebration of Intel’s 40th year, adding that the firm had a share of about 68 per cent of the PC chip market and 55 per cent of that for data centers.

Intel has considered when and how to exit its NEX group and engaged third parties who may be interested in a deal, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

But it has not yet launched a formal deal process for the NEX unit, or solicited bidders, said two of the sources. All three spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss confidential matters with the media.

The company interviewed investment bankers to select an adviser for the sales process in recent weeks, one of the sources said. But Intel has not yet hired a banker, another of the sources said.

Intel declined to comment.