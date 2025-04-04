Logo
Business

Intel, TSMC tentatively agree to form chipmaking joint venture, Information reports
Business

Intel, TSMC tentatively agree to form chipmaking joint venture, Information reports

Intel, TSMC tentatively agree to form chipmaking joint venture, Information reports
FILE PHOTO: Intel logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Intel, TSMC tentatively agree to form chipmaking joint venture, Information reports
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwanse chip giant TSMC can be seen in Tainan, Taiwan December 29, 2022.REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
04 Apr 2025 02:59AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2025 03:06AM)
Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co recently reached a preliminary agreement to form a joint venture to operate the U.S. firm's chipmaking facilities, the Information reported on Thursday, citing two people involved in the discussions.

TSMC will take a 20 per cent stake in the new company, the report added.

Shares of Intel were up nearly 5 per cent, while U.S.- listed shares of TSMC were down about 6 per cent.

Intel and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters said in an exclusive report in March that TSMC had pitched U.S. chip designers Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom to take stakes in a joint venture that would operate Intel's factories.

The Trump administration initiated the Intel-TSMC talks in an effort to revitalize Intel, the report said.

Source: Reuters
