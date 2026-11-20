Nov 19 : Intuit said on Thursday it has agreed to sell email marketing platform Mailchimp to Bending Spoons for about $3.68 billion, five years after acquiring it for about $12 billion in its largest deal at the time.

Shares of the TurboTax maker were down 13 per cent after the bell.

Intuit said the sale will sharpen its focus on AI-powered products for small businesses, and it plans to use the cash proceeds to repurchase shares.

The deal includes $3.31 billion in cash and $368 million in Bending Spoons stock, and is expected to close in early 2027.

The company acquired Mailchimp in 2021, bringing the email marketing platform into its small business software portfolio.

"Mailchimp has helped millions of businesses grow and acquire customers through email marketing automation, and we are grateful to the Mailchimp team for what they have built and the impact they have had on customers and Intuit," said Jack Tam, senior vice president at Intuit.