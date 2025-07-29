Logo
Investment fund EQT aims to acquire Japan's Fujitec for $2.6 billion, Nikkei says
A view shows EQT AB's logo at the company's office in Tokyo, Japan May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Miho Uranaka/File Photo

29 Jul 2025 03:05PM
TOKYO :European investment fund EQT has decided to acquire Japanese elevator maker Fujitec through a tender offer worth more than 400 billion yen ($2.6 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Fujitec has been the target of activist investors, notably Hong Kong-based Oasis Management, which is currently its top shareholder with a stake of about 30 per cent.

EQT's tender offer price is likely to be in the upper 5,000 yen range, compared with the closing price of 6,205 yen on Tuesday, the Nikkei said.

Source: Reuters
