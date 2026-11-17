LONDON, Nov 17 : Investors turned more cautious on technology stocks this month and sharply reduced their exposure to the sector as they anticipate slower capital spending, according to BofA's monthly fund manager survey. Investors slashed their allocations to tech stocks by the most in a month since June 2006 according to the regular survey, which found investors are a net 12 per cent overweight tech, down from 37 per cent a month ago.

Worries about a possible slowdown in spending on data centres after the US midterms caused tech stocks to tumble in recent weeks. The Nasdaq shed over 5 per cent in October and is down a further 3 per cent year to date.

BofA analysts said the "big message" from the investors they surveyed is for a pause or slowdown in AI capital expenditure.

Here are some of the other key findings from the report. • A record 38 per cent of investors to the survey believe companies are over investing, and 52 per cent expect an AI hyperscaler to announce a cut in capex in the next six months. • Investors' top 'tail risk' for markets is an AI bubble, second is an AI hyperscaler credit event. Concerns about inflation and a disorderly rise in bond yields have receded. • Investors have also moved towards bonds, and are now the now least underweight bonds since November 2025. • Investors are not concerned about the global economy. Just 3 per cent predict a recession and their cash holdings are at their lowest in three months. • For 2027, 36 per cent of investors think international stocks will perform best, 24 per cent US stocks, and 17 per cent gold. 42 per cent said the Japanese yen would be the best performing currency. • BofA surveyed 169 investors with $461 billion in assets under management.