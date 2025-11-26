Italy antitrust watchdog may curb Meta as WhatsApp AI probe widens

MILAN :Italy’s antitrust watchdog said it may impose interim measures on Meta as it widened a probe into whether the U.S. tech giant abused its dominance by blocking rival AI chatbots from its messaging service WhatsApp.

The case underscores growing regulatory scrutiny of Big Tech’s push into generative AI, as platforms with massive user bases such as WhatsApp become key gateways for new services.

On Wednesday, the authority said it was widening an investigation it had opened in July to cover updated terms for WhatsApp’s business platform, which helps firms manage customer communications, and newly added AI chatbot tools in the messaging app.

Also on Wednesday, the watchdog said it started a procedure to impose potential interim measures, which may include suspending the new terms and limiting further integration of Meta AI into WhatsApp while the probe continues.

WHATSAPP HITS BACK AT "UNFOUNDED CLAIMS"

"We strongly reject these unfounded claims," a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the WhatsApp API business interface "was never designed to be used for AI chatbots and doing so would place severe strain on our systems".

The Italian regulator had previously alleged Meta abused its dominant position by integrating its Meta AI assistant into WhatsApp without users' consent, a move that might harm its competitors.

On Wednesday, Italy’s antitrust authority said Meta changed WhatsApp Business Solution terms on October 15 to ban companies offering AI services from using the platform if those services are their main feature.

The new service terms apply immediately to newcomers and from January 15, 2026, to firms already on WhatsApp.

The authority warned the moves could shut competitors out of WhatsApp's large user base – more than 37 million in Italy – and distort competition in AI chatbot services, given consumers’ reluctance to change habits, which makes switching to rival services harder.

WhatsApp took issue with this argument.

"The recent update does not affect the tens of thousands of businesses who provide customer support and send relevant updates, or the businesses using the AI assistant of their choice to chat with their customers,” the spokesperson said.

The investigation is due to conclude by the end of 2026.

Companies that breach EU competition rules by abusing a dominant position can be fined up to 10 per cent of their worldwide turnover.