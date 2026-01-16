Italy investigates Microsoft's sales practices for 'Call of Duty' and 'Diablo' video games

MILAN, Jan 16 : Italy's competition watchdog on Friday announced investigations into Microsoft's Activision Blizzard unit over allegedly "misleading and aggressive" sales practices for video games "Diablo Immortal" and "Call of Duty Mobile".

The watchdog, which also oversees consumer rights, said the company was "operating in a manner that violates consumer protection legislation and, in particular, the professional diligence required in a sector highly sensitive to the risks of developing gambling addiction."

Microsoft's Italian press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The probes focus on incentives to buy extra content for the free-to-play franchises, both during and outside gaming sessions, via in-app messages and push notifications, the regulator said in a statement.

It said the use of virtual currencies could lead gamers, "including minors, into spending significant sums, even more than those necessary to progress in the game, without fully realising it."

Games use virtual currencies so gamers can buy items or related content and they can be obtained by using real money or sometimes "earned" within the game.

"Call of Duty" and "Diablo" are among the most popular video games franchises.

The regulator also criticised default parental control options on the games and information on players' contractual rights "which appears to lead them to unknowingly waive them."

It highlighted the lack of options to challenge the possible blocking of gaming accounts, leading to the loss of money invested for digital content, which it said could sometimes be substantial.