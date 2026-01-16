Italy probes Microsoft's unit over sale practices for 'Call of Duty' and 'Diablo' video games

MILAN, Jan 16 : Italy's competition authority on Friday said it had opened two investigations on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard unit over allegedly "misleading and aggressive" sale practices for video games "Diablo Immortal" and "Call of Duty Mobile".

The regulator said the company was "operating in a manner that violates consumer protection legislation and, in particular, the professional diligence required in a sector highly sensitive to the risks of developing gambling addiction."

Microsoft's Italian press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.