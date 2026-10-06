Italy regulator probes AI music startup Suno over terms of service

ROME, Oct 6 : Italy's antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into AI music startup Suno, saying some clauses in its terms of service may be unfair to consumers.

• Suno was not immediately available for comment

• Suno's terms could create a significant imbalance in the rights and obligations of users, the watchdog said

• They give Suno "broad discretion" to unilaterally modify its contract, service and subscription prices without having to provide any justification, it added in a statement

• The regulator said the licence granted by users was excessively broad and included a waiver of moral rights that may conflict with Italian copyright law

• Suno's terms require users to resolve disputes through mandatory arbitration in the United States, waive class-action rights and accept Massachusetts as the exclusive jurisdiction for legal claims, the authority said

• It added it would launch a consultation in the coming weeks in which interested business groups, chambers of commerce and consumer associations could participate