Italy's antitrust fines Apple for alleged abuse of dominant position with App Store
Italy's antitrust fines Apple for alleged abuse of dominant position with App Store

People walk past an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

22 Dec 2025 03:28PM
MILAN, ‌Dec 22 : Italy's competition authority said on Monday it had fined U.S tech giant Apple ‌and two ‌of its units 98.6 million euros ($115.53 million) over alleged abuse of dominant position ‍for the distribution of mobile applications for iOS users.

The regulator said ​the ‌group allegedly violated European regulation with ​its App Store, where it ⁠holds an "absolute ‌dominance" in ​providing platforms to developers.

Apple was not ‍immediately available for a ⁠comment.

($1 = 0.8535 euros)

(Reporting ​by Cristina ‌Carlevaro, editing ‍by ​Giulia Segreti)

Source: Reuters
