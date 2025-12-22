MILAN, ‌Dec 22 : Italy's competition authority said on Monday it had fined U.S tech giant Apple ‌and two ‌of its units 98.6 million euros ($115.53 million) over alleged abuse of dominant position ‍for the distribution of mobile applications for iOS users.

The regulator said ​the ‌group allegedly violated European regulation with ​its App Store, where it ⁠holds an "absolute ‌dominance" in ​providing platforms to developers.

Apple was not ‍immediately available for a ⁠comment.

($1 = 0.8535 euros)

