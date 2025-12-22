Italy's antitrust fines Apple for alleged abuse of dominant position with App Store

MILAN, Dec 22 : Italy's competition authority said on Monday it had fined U.S tech giant Apple and two of its units 98.6 million euros ($115.53 million) over alleged abuse of dominant position for the distribution of mobile applications for iOS users.
The regulator said the group allegedly violated European regulation with its App Store, where it holds an "absolute dominance" in providing platforms to developers.
Apple was not immediately available for a comment.
($1 = 0.8535 euros)
(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)