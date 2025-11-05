Italy's Fineco exceeds quarterly profit, revenue forecasts

MILAN :Italian online bank and brokerage Fineco reported a higher-than-forecast third quarter profit on Wednesday, with its revenue bucking expectations for a drop from a year earlier.

Fineco, which offers online banking and brokerage service and low-cost savings products, said net income for July-September totalled 163 million euros ($190 million), above a Visible Alpha analyst consensus of 154 million euros.

Shares in Fineco were up 1.3 per cent at 0811 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 per cent rise in Italy's main stock index.

Fineco CEO Alessandro Foti said that "2025 would be a record year in terms of new clients, surpassing the historical high of 2024". The group said in a statement it had added around 19,300 clients last month, up around 30 per cent from October 2024.

It expects net inflows of new money last month to have risen by more than 30 per cent year-on-year to around 1.3 billion euros.

"2025 is expected to be a record year for brokerage revenues. The October figure is just the latest evidence of the higher revenue base," Fineco said.

Quarterly revenue was 325 million euros, which was in line with Fineco's third quarter of 2024 and surpassed an analyst consensus forecast of 314 million euros, helped by a stronger than anticipated net interest margin.

NIM measures income banks make from the gap between interest rates charged to borrowers and what they pay depositors.

"For 2026, a positive contribution to revenue growth is expected from all business areas. More details will be provided during Capital Market Day on March 4, 2026," Fineco said.

Jefferies said the outlook implied "a final confirmation that NIM is expected to grow from here and in 2026, following the decline seen in 2025."

($1 = 0.8575 euros)