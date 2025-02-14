Logo
Business

Italy's Juventus shares jump after crypto firm Tether buys stake
Italy's Juventus shares jump after crypto firm Tether buys stake

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Juventus v Sporting CP - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 13, 2023 General view of the corner flag before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

14 Feb 2025 10:20PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2025 12:36AM)
MILAN :Shares in Italy's top-flight soccer club Juventus rallied on Friday, after cryptocurrency firm Tether said it had become a minority shareholder, without disclosing the size of its stake.

Turin-based Juventus is controlled by Italy's Agnelli family through their investment company Exor, which holds a 64 per cent stake in Italy's most successful club. Exor was not immediately available for comment.

On its website, Tether said the investment in the Milan-listed club had a "strategic" nature, as Juventus shares rose as much as 4.7 per cent on heavy volumes to give the club a market value of 940 million euros ($988 million).

"Make Juventus Great Again," Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino wrote on X.

Juventus, which has been controlled by the Agnelli family for a century, had to raise around 900 million euros ($945.45 million) from its shareholders over the past six years in three separate cash call operations to beef up its balance sheet. It reported a loss of nearly 200 million euros in the financial year ending June 30.

Tether has emerged as a dominant force in the booming market for stablecoins, which are designed to maintain a constant value by being pegged to traditional currencies and offer users a way to move money between cryptocurrencies without exposure to price swings.

"Aligned with our strategic investment in Juve, Tether will be a pioneer in merging new technologies... with the well-established sports industry," Ardoino said in a company statement.

After dominating the Italian soccer landscape for nearly a decade until 2020, Juventus was hit by an accounting scandal linked to player trading and salary payments, whose consequences included a ban on European competitions last season.

The Bianconeri currently rank fifth in Italy's Serie A standings and are in a Champions League knockout phase playoff with PSV Eindhoven.

($1 = 0.9513 euro)

Source: Reuters
