Italy's Moltiply sues Google in 3 billion euro lawsuit over market dominance

MILAN :Italy's Moltiply Group said on Friday it was suing Alphabet's Google and seeking damages of 2.97 billion euros ($3.34 billion) for abuse of its dominant market position as previously recognised by the EU Court of Justice.

Moltiply operates the popular Italian price comparison website Trovaprezzi.it.

Its claim argues that Google's actions hindered the growth of its subsidiary 7Pixel between 2010 and 2017, favouring Google Shopping instead, Moltiply said in a statement.

The claim was filed at a Milan court, Italian daily Corriere della Sera said without giving further details.

An Italian spokesperson for Google declined to immediately comment.

The European Commission fined Google, the world's most popular internet search engine, in 2017 for using its own price comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals.

In September, the company lost a final appeal against the 2.42 billion euro fine.

($1 = 0.8894 euros)