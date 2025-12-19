Italy's Nexi rejects TPG offer for digital banking assets

Dec 18 : Italian fintech company Nexi said on Thursday it will not proceed with U.S. private equity fund TPG's offer to buy its digital banking unit.

"Following the analysis carried out and after careful consideration, the board resolved not to proceed with the proposed transaction," Nexi said in a statement, without giving any more details.

Nexi's second largest shareholder, Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, had opposed the sale of a majority stake in the unit to TPG, sources had told Reuters in November.

The digital banking unit provides technology solutions for open banking, corporate banking services and interbank clearing systems. It generated core earnings of 155 million euros for Nexi in 2025.