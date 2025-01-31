Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italy's privacy watchdog blocks Chinese AI app DeepSeek
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italy's privacy watchdog blocks Chinese AI app DeepSeek

Italy's privacy watchdog blocks Chinese AI app DeepSeek

FILE PHOTO: The Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

31 Jan 2025 03:03AM (Updated: 31 Jan 2025 03:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Italy's data protection authority said on Thursday it had blocked Chinese artificial intelligence model DeepSeek over a lack of information on its use of personal data.

DeepSeek could not be accessed on Wednesday in Apple or Google app stores in Italy, the day after the authority, known also as the Garante, requested information on its use of personal data.

The authority's measure - aimed at protecting Italian users' data - came after the Chinese companies that supply chatbot service to DeepSeek provided information that "was considered to totally insufficient," the authority said in a note on its website.

The Garante added that the decision had "immediate effect" and that it had also opened an investigation.

Reuters could not immediately reach DeepSeek for a comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement