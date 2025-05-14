Japan April wholesale prices rise 4.0 pct yr/yr

TOKYO :Japan's wholesale prices rose 4.0 per cent in the year to April, slowing from the previous month as the yen's rebound took pressure off import costs, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

But stubbornly high fuel and rice prices underscore the pain companies face from rising raw material costs, the data showed.

The increase in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, matched a median market forecast and followed a revised 4.3 per cent annual increase in March.

The yen-based import price index fell 7.2 per cent in April from a year earlier, after a revised 2.4 per cent drop in March, the data showed.