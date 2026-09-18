Japan August inflation slows ahead of expected rate hike

TOKYO: Inflation in Japan slowed slightly last month, official data showed Friday (Sep 18), hours ahead of a central bank meeting where an interest rate hike is widely expected.

Core inflation fell to 1.7 per cent in August from 1.8 per cent but remains close to the 2 per cent target set by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which is seeking to relieve inflationary pressure.

The reading from the internal affairs ministry, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, was lower than market expectations that forecast the figure to hold steady.

Government support for gasoline and electricity fees contributed to the slower pace of inflation, the official data showed.

The reprieve could prove very short-lived, however, after energy and gas prices soared in recent weeks due to the Middle East crisis, which shows little sign of ending anytime soon.

Oil prices are once again above US$100 a barrel.

Resource-poor Japan is extremely dependent on oil imports.

"Inflation was little changed in August but there are mounting signs that higher energy costs are feeding through and we expect it to rise above the BoJ's two percent target before long," said Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics.