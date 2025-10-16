Logo
Japan August machinery orders fall 0.9% on-month, worse than forecast
Japanese national flags flutter in front of buildings at Tokyo's business district in Japan, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

16 Oct 2025 08:04AM
TOKYO :Japan's core machinery orders fell 0.9 per cent in August from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

That compared with a 0.4 per cent gain estimated by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 1.6 per cent, versus a forecast for a 4.8 per cent increase, the data showed.

The government downgraded its assessment on machinery orders, saying the recovery was "showing sings of stalling."

Source: Reuters
