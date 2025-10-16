Japan August machinery orders fall 0.9% on-month, worse than forecast

TOKYO :Japan's core machinery orders fell 0.9 per cent in August from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

That compared with a 0.4 per cent gain estimated by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 1.6 per cent, versus a forecast for a 4.8 per cent increase, the data showed.

The government downgraded its assessment on machinery orders, saying the recovery was "showing sings of stalling."

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: