Japan auto lobby says US tariffs may lead to production adjustments among firms

TOKYO : The chief of Japan's auto lobby warned on Wednesday that the potential April 2 start of tariffs proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump could mean that automakers and suppliers may have to make significant adjustments to their production schedules.

"For us, avoiding tariffs is a matter of course," Masanori Katayama, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) and truck maker Isuzu Motors, told reporters during a press conference.

"But if that is difficult because of the timing, we would like to start discussing what the public and private sectors can do to deal with the situation as the next best thing, and are talking about that."