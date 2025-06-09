Japan to consider buying back some super-long government bonds, sources say

TOKYO :Japan is considering buying back some super-long government bonds issued in the past at low interest rates, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan said on Monday, underscoring its focus on reining in any abrupt rise in bond yields.

The move would come on top of an expected government plan to trim issuance of super-long bonds - such as those with 20-, 30- or 40-year maturities - in the wake of sharp rises in their yields.

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell after the report on market relief the government will take action to address an over-supply of super-long bonds.

The Ministry of Finance, which oversees the government's debt issuance plan, will reach a final decision after holding meetings with bond market participants on June 20 and June 23, the sources said.

Buying back super-long Japanese government bonds (JGB) would require budget approval and will likely take time, they said.

"Reducing new issuance of super-long JGBs alone probably won't fix the problem of over-supply, so this would be a move in the right direction," said Mari Iwashita, executive rates strategist at Nomura Securities.

The yield on Japan's benchmark 10-year government note flipped from an earlier rise to be down 0.5 basis points at 1.45 per cent as of 0836 GMT. The 30-year bond yield trimmed an advance of as much as 4.5 bps from earlier to be up 1.5 bps at 2.89 per cent.

Yields on super-long JGBs rose to record levels last month due to dwindling demand from traditional buyers such as life insurers, and global market jitters over steadily rising debt levels. The 30-year JGB yield reached as high as 3.185 per cent on May 21.

In Japan, super-long bonds were also sold off as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba faced political pressure for tax cuts and big spending ahead of an upper house poll in July, policies that could add to the country's already huge public debt.

The JGB market distortion has turned investors' attention to whether the MOF, which oversees debt issuance, and Bank of Japan could take measures to tame rises in super-long yields.

Sources have told Reuters the BOJ will likely maintain its current bond-taper programme running through March, but consider slowing the pace of tapering from next fiscal year, at its next policy meeting on June 16-17.