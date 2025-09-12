Japan cuts price cap on Russian oil to $47.60 in additional sanction

TOKYO :Japan has decided to lower its price cap on Russian crude oil to $47.60 per barrel from $60 previously, effective on Friday, to punish Moscow for its continued war in Ukraine, a government spokesperson said.

The move followed the European Union's action in July to lower its price cap on Russian crude to $47.60 as part of its 18th sanctions package against Moscow.

Japan will also impose additional asset freeze and export control sanctions on entities in Russia and other countries to join the international effort to achieve peace in Ukraine, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular briefing.

The reduced oil price cap, however, is expected to have no actual impact on Japan's crude procurement, an official at the industry ministry said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Tokyo has agreed with other G7 countries to phase out Russian oil imports in response to Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

But Japan continues to buy Sakhalin Blend crude, a byproduct of liquefied natural gas production at the Sakhalin-2 project, which is vital to Japan's energy security as it accounts for about 9 per cent of its LNG imports.

Transactions related to the Sakhalin project are exempt from the price cap rule, said the ministry official.

Japan bought 95,299 kilolitres, or 599,413 barrels, of crude from Russia between January and July, accounting for just 0.1 per cent of its total imports, finance ministry trade data showed.