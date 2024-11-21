Logo
Japan eyes $141 billion of fiscal spending under new stimulus package, NHK says
Japan eyes $141 billion of fiscal spending under new stimulus package, NHK says

FILE PHOTO: People cross the street at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, August 11, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

21 Nov 2024 09:37AM
TOKYO : Japan's government is considering 21.9 trillion yen ($141 billion) worth of fiscal spending under a new stimulus package to be approved this week, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.

The overall size of the package, which includes funding from the private sector, would total 39 trillion yen, with 13.9 trillion yen coming from the government general account, NHK reported without citing sources.

Major hurdles over the package were cleared on Wednesday after Japan's ruling coalition agreed with a key opposition party on the draft of the package designed to help cushion the blow to households from rising prices.

($1 = 155.0400 yen)

Source: Reuters

