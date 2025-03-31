Japan Feb factory output rises 2.5% on-month

TOKYO : Japan's factory output rose 2.5 per cent in February from the previous month, slightly better than a median market forecast for a 2.3 per cent rise, government data showed on Monday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 0.6 per cent in March and edge up 0.1 per cent in April.

Separate data showed Japanese retail sales rose 1.4 per cent in February from a year earlier, less than a median market forecast for a 2.0 per cent rise.