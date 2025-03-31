Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan Feb factory output rises 2.5% on-month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan Feb factory output rises 2.5% on-month

Japan Feb factory output rises 2.5% on-month

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Sakai Seisakusyo factory in Kakamigahara, central Japan, July 8, 2024. REUTERS/Anton Bridge/File Photo

31 Mar 2025 08:03AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's factory output rose 2.5 per cent in February from the previous month, slightly better than a median market forecast for a 2.3 per cent rise, government data showed on Monday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 0.6 per cent in March and edge up 0.1 per cent in April.

Separate data showed Japanese retail sales rose 1.4 per cent in February from a year earlier, less than a median market forecast for a 2.0 per cent rise.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement