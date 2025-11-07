Japan government to support big banks' project to issue stablecoins, finance minister says

TOKYO :Japan's Financial Services Agency has decided to support a project by the country's three largest banks to jointly issue stablecoins, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday.

Katayama, who also oversees the FSA, made the comment in a news briefing after a regular cabinet meeting.

The banking arms of Japan's three largest financial groups - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group - will jointly issue stablecoins which will be tested for use for cross-border payments, MUFG said in a release on Friday.

The FSA will assess whether the service can be carried out legally and appropriately, it said on Friday.