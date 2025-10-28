Logo
Logo

Business

Japan industry minister: Japan automakers' robust US investments to continue
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan industry minister: Japan automakers' robust US investments to continue

Japan industry minister: Japan automakers' robust US investments to continue

FILE PHOTO: Japan's newly-appointed Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa arrives at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

28 Oct 2025 06:29PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday that automakers in Japan will continue their robust investments in the United States.

"Japan has been the largest foreign investor in the United States for six consecutive years, and autos represent a substantial part of it," Akazawa told a press conference.

"Japan's auto sector is certain to continue investing, keeping its momentum."

Akazawa's comment comes when U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting Japan as part of his Asia tour.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement