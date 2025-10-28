Japan industry minister: Japan automakers' robust US investments to continue

TOKYO :Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday that automakers in Japan will continue their robust investments in the United States.

"Japan has been the largest foreign investor in the United States for six consecutive years, and autos represent a substantial part of it," Akazawa told a press conference.

"Japan's auto sector is certain to continue investing, keeping its momentum."

Akazawa's comment comes when U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting Japan as part of his Asia tour.