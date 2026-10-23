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Japan manufacturing growth slows to 7-month low in October, PMI shows
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Japan manufacturing growth slows to 7-month low in October, PMI shows

Japan manufacturing growth slows to 7-month low in October, PMI shows

Workers walk between precision-machining machines for automotive parts inside a factory at Kyowa Industrial Co. in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, Japan April 11, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

23 Oct 2026 08:32AM
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TOKYO, Oct 23 : Japan's manufacturing sector expanded at its slowest pace in seven months in October as output and new order growth eased, a business survey showed on Friday.

• The flash S&P Global Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 53.3 in October from 54.1 in September. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in activity, while below that level signals contraction

• New orders of goods producers rose at the weakest pace since March, while new export business across Japan's private sector increased at the softest rate in four months

• Manufacturers logged the weakest rise in output since March, while goods producers recorded the slowest increase in new orders since March, the survey showed

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• Factory employment rose at a moderate pace in October. Manufacturers also increased purchasing activity, leading to the largest accumulation in stocks of purchases in almost four years.

• Service activity edged higher in October. The flash S&P Global Japan Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 52.0 from 51.3, with the survey showing a stronger increase in business activity and faster sales growth

• At the broader economy level, the S&P Global Flash Japan Composite PMI Output Index was unchanged at 52.3, marking a 19th straight month of expansion in private sector activity

• "The October flash PMI data indicated that overall business activity growth across Japan was unchanged from a month prior to remain weaker than the average for the year-to-date," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence

• Across the private sector, new business rose at the slowest pace in three months and export business growth eased to a four-month low. Job creation slowed to a 14-month low, while confidence for the year ahead weakened to its lowest since July

• Input cost inflation accelerated slightly in October, driven by higher raw material and labour costs. Firms continued to raise selling prices, although output charge inflation eased to a four-month low

Source: Reuters
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