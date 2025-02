TOKYO : Japan Post Holdings plans to sell its shares in Japan Post Bank in a secondary share sale worth as much as 630 billion yen ($4.22 billion), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

The sale, first reported by Reuters on Wednesday, comes as corporate governance reforms are accelerating in Japan with "parent-child" listings, where companies have a listed subsidiary, being scrutinised and companies under pressure to increase free-float share ratios.

($1 = 149.3400 yen)