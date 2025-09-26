Logo
Japan revises July real wages to show contraction from growth
FILE PHOTO: A man uses a laptop on a street at a business district in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/ File Photo

26 Sep 2025 09:32AM
TOKYO :Japan revised real wages in July to a 0.2 per cent fall from a previously reported growth of 0.5 per cent, a labour ministry release showed on Friday.

With the revision, Japan's inflation-adjusted real pay has been logging contraction for seven consecutive months, casting doubt on the Bank of Japan's ability to adjust its ultra-loose monetary policy.

After the revision, July's nominal wages or total cash earnings rose 3.4 per cent from the same month a year before, down from the preliminary reading of 4.1 per cent gain.

Source: Reuters
