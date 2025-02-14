Logo
Japan says it is communicating with US on reciprocal tariff plan
Japan says it is communicating with US on reciprocal tariff plan

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan July 19, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

14 Feb 2025 09:16AM
TOKYO : Japan has already initiated communication with the United States following President Donald Trump's order on formulating plans for tariff proposal, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

"We've already begun communicating with the U.S. side," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters. "Our country will respond appropriately while carefully examining the specific details of the measures that will be announced in the future and their impact on our country."

Trump tasked his economics team with devising plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country taxing U.S. imports.

Source: Reuters
