Business

Japan steel group calls EU anti-dumping measures unjust
Business

A production line at a plate rolling mill is seen at Nippon Steel's East Nippon Works Kimitsu Area plant in Kimitsu, east of Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato

29 Sep 2025 05:32PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2025 05:38PM)
TOKYO :Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Tadashi Imai said on Monday it was unjust and extremely regrettable that the European Commission concluded that the EU had been injured by imports of certain hot-rolled flat products from Japan.

Last week, the Commission decided to impose anti-dumping measures for certain hot-rolled flat products from Japan after concluding its investigation.

During the probe, the Japanese steel industry argued that its exports of hot-rolled flat products caused no injury to EU steel producers.

"The Japanese steel industry will carefully study this decision and determine a proper course of action," added Imai, who is also the president of Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel.

Earlier this month, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the Commission will propose a new method to curb imports of steel from rivals to protect domestic producers.

Source: Reuters
