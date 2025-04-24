Japan tariff negotiator plans to visit US from April 30, NHK reports

TOKYO :Japan's tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa is planning to visit the United States from April 30 to hold second round of talks with his counterpart, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The talks would take place on May 1 Japan time if arrangements can be made with the U.S. side, NHK reported without citing sources.

NHK also reported earlier Thursday that the Trump administration had told Japan's trade delegation that it could not give Japan special treatment regarding its tariff measures, in response to Tokyo's strong demand for a review during the ministerial negotiations held earlier this month.

During the talks, Akazawa demanded a review of tariffs on automobiles and steel, but the American side said it "cannot give special treatment to Japan alone," the report said citing multiple government sources.

Akazawa told reporters after the first meeting he strongly requested a revocation of the tariffs.

Akazawa intends to ask for a review again in the next negotiations and confirm it as a subject of discussion, the report said.