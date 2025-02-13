Japan Tobacco's FY profit rises almost 10%, set for more growth in 2025

LONDON : Japan Tobacco on Thursday reported a 9.7 per cent increase in annual adjusted operating profit, thanks to selling more higher-priced packs of tobacco and its acquisition of U.S. tobacco company Vector Group.

The company, which makes Benson & Hedges and Winston cigarettes, said it expects operating profit and revenues to rise by a further 6.9 per cent and 8.1 per cent in 2025, even as its volumes decline by up to 2 per cent as smoking rates fall in some markets.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Tobacco businesses like Japan Tobacco's face increasingly strict regulation and a growing awareness of health risks around the world, putting their sales under pressure in some markets.

However, Japan Tobacco and its rivals still make hefty profits, with sales rising elsewhere and smokers willing to pay more for their fix. Nevertheless, Japan Tobacco is looking to grow revenue from alternative products to offset volume declines.

BY THE NUMBERS

* Japan Tobacco's fourth quarter adjusted operating profit rose 56.1 per cent at constant currency. Annually, it reported a 9.7 per cent rise in constant currency.

* Core revenues grew 14.5 per cent at constant currency and volumes were up 3 per cent in the quarter. Annually, they rose 9.1 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively.

* The company forecasts a 6.9 per cent rise in core revenue and an 8.1 per cent rise in adjusted operating profit in constant currency in 2025.

* Volumes are expected to decline by between 1 per cent and 2 per cent this year, it forecasts.