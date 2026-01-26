Japan, US to closely act together on foreign exchange, currency diplomat Mimura says

TOKYO, Jan 26 : Japan's top currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura said on Monday the government and U.S. counterparts will closely act together, while declining to confirm news reports of foreign exchange rate checks by the New York Federal Reserve on Friday.

"We will continue to take appropriate steps with American authorities based on the Japan-U.S. finance ministers' joint statement," Mimura told reporters.

Mimura did not comment on the possibility of a coordinated market intervention by the two governments.

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama also declined to comment on Fridays' reported rate checks that led to the yen suddenly jumping against the U.S. dollar.

"There is nothing I can talk about," Katayama said.