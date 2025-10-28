Japan, US eye investments involving Mitsubishi Heavy, source says

TOKYO :Japan and the United States are preparing a fact sheet on potential investment projects in the U.S., involving Japanese firms such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, a senior Japanese government official said.

The potential projects are a part of the $550 billion (83 trillion yen) investment package agreed under Tokyo's tariff deal with Washington in September, according to the source.

The fact sheet will include power generation and automobile-related products as potential investment projects, the source said.

The U.S. is particularly interested in a power generation project involving Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and the first project could be selected as early as this year after carefully examining other projects, according to the source.

"We have yet to develop specific projects, but at this point we will present the names of companies and projects that are interested in investing in the U.S.," said the source.

The fact sheet is expected to be released after being finalised by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, President Donald Trump and working-level officials from both countries, the source said.

The Japanese government and the U.S. embassy in Japan were not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries declined to comment.