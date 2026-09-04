Japan warns against weak yen, stands ready to intervene

TOKYO, Sept 4 : Japan's top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, said on Friday he remained on alert to exchange-rate moves, maintaining a warning on Tokyo's readiness to intervene in the market to combat excessive yen declines.

The remark came despite the yen's 2 per cent jump against the dollar on Thursday, as investors continued to price in the chance of interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

"There's no change to our stance of being on alert to currency moves," Mimura told reporters. "We remain in constant contact with U.S. authorities" after the G20 finance leaders' gathering in Asheville, North Carolina, that concluded on Tuesday, he said.

The dollar fell to 155.305 yen after Mimura's comments, as market participants weighed the chance of another yen-buying intervention by authorities.

But the yen soon lost gains and fell to 156.43 per dollar later in Asia, underscoring the currency's persistent downtrend driven in part by still-wide U.S.-Japan rate differentials.

Markets have nearly fully priced in the chance of a BOJ rate hike this month after a series of hawkish BOJ communications and comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urging the BOJ to raise rates.

Bessent said he told Ueda in talks on the sidelines of the G20 gathering that he strongly supported "decisive" monetary steps to address the yen's undervaluation - remarks some analysts saw as infringing upon the BOJ's independence.

In a news conference on Friday, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said she did not receive any demands from Bessent over Japan's monetary policy.

"It's been Secretary Bessent's long-held view that the yen has been undervalued due largely to the interest-rate divergence between the two countries," Katayama said when asked about Bessent's remarks.

"In our talks, there was no discussion from him on Japan's monetary policy," Katayama said of her bilateral meeting with Bessent, brushing aside the view Bessent had made specific demands on Japan's economic policy.

A weak yen has pushed up import prices and broader inflation, causing headaches for Japanese policymakers.

Japan and the U.S. carried out a rare joint yen-buying intervention on July 31, signaling their determination to prevent a selloff in the yen and Japanese government bonds from spilling over into global markets.

While that action failed to put a sustained floor under the yen, Bessent told Reuters he did not see recent yen moves as disorderly, suggesting Washington was not prepared to join Tokyo for another foray into the market to prop up the currency.