Japan wholesale inflation accelerates in August

TOKYO :Japan's wholesale prices rose 2.7 per cent in the year to August, data showed on Thursday, accelerating from the previous month in a sign of sticky inflationary pressure in the world's fourth-largest economy.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, matched a median market forecast and followed a revised 2.5 per cent increase in July.

An index measuring yen-based import prices fell 3.9 per cent in August from the previous year, slower than a revised 10.3 per cent drop in July, the data showed.