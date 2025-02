TOKYO : Japan's ANA Holdings said on Tuesday it would spend about 2.1 trillion yen ($14 billion) to purchase at least 77 aircraft to replenish its fleet.

ANA plans to acquire 30 aircraft from Boeing, 27 from Airbus aircraft and 20 from, it said in a news release. The planes are due to be delivered between fiscal 2028 and 2033.

($1 = 149.3300 yen)