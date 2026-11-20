TOKYO, Nov 20 : Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.2 per cent in October from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, accelerating slightly from September in a sign of broadening price pressure that cements the case for a near-term interest rate hike by the central bank.

The data will be among factors the BOJ will scrutinise at its next two-day policy meeting ending on December 18, when many market players expect the central bank to hike its policy rate to 1.5 per cent from the current 1.25 per cent.

The increase in the core consumer price index (CPI), which strips away the effect of volatile fresh food, compared with a median market forecast for a 2.3 per cent rise and followed a 2.1 per cent gain in October.

An index that strips away the effects of both volatile fresh food and fuel, which is closely watched by the Bank of Japan as a better gauge of demand-driven price pressures, also rose 2.2 per cent in October from a year earlier after increasing 2.4 per cent in September.