Japan's core inflation accelerates in October, stays above BOJ target

TOKYO :Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0 per cent in October from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, staying above the central bank's 2 per cent target and keeping alive expectations of a near-term interest rate hike.

The increase in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes fuel costs, matched a median market forecast and accelerated from a 2.9 per cent rise in September.

An index stripping away both volatile and fresh food and fuel costs, which is closely watched by the BOJ as a better gauge of underlying price trends, rose 3.1 per cent in October from a year earlier, compared with a 3.0 per cent increase in September.

The data will be among factors the central bank will scrutinise in deciding whether to raise interest rates at its next policy meeting on December 18-19.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The BOJ exited a decade-long, radical stimulus programme last year and raised short-term interest rates to 0.5 per cent in January on the view Japan was on the cusp of sustainably hitting its 2 per cent inflation target.

While consumer inflation has exceeded the BOJ's 2 per cent target for well over three years, Governor Kazuo Ueda has stressed the need to tread cautiously in further rate hikes due to uncertainty over the impact of U.S. tariffs on Japan's economy.

He has also said Japan needs to see sustained inflation driven by solid domestic demand and wage gains for the BOJ to resume its rate-hike cycle.

But two of the BOJ's nine board members dissented from the bank's decision to keep rates steady in September and October, proposing instead to raise borrowing costs to 0.75 per cent, in a sign of the bank's increased focus on inflationary risks.