Japan's core inflation accelerates in September, stays above BOJ target

TOKYO : Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.9 per cent year-on-year in September, data showed on Friday, staying above the central bank's 2 per cent target and keeping alive market expectations of a near-term interest rate hike.

The data will be among factors the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will scrutinise at its two-day meeting next week, when the board will debate whether to keep interest rates steady at 0.5 per cent and issue fresh quarterly growth and price forecasts.

The increase in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes fuel costs, matched a median market and accelerated from a 2.7 per cent rise in August.

An index stripping away both volatile and fresh food and fuel costs, which is more closely watched by the BOJ as a better gauge of underlying price trends, rose 3.0 per cent in September from a year earlier, compared with a 3.3 per cent increase in August.

The BOJ exited a decade-long, radical stimulus programme last year and raised short-term interest rates to 0.5 per cent in January on the view Japan was on the cusp of sustainably hitting its 2 per cent inflation target.

While consumer inflation has exceeded the BOJ's 2 per cent target for well over three years, Governor Kazuo Ueda has stressed the need to tread cautiously in further rate hikes on uncertainty over the impact of U.S. tariffs on Japan's economy.