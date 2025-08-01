Logo
Logo

Business

Japan's GPIF posts $68 billion investment gain in Q1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan's GPIF posts $68 billion investment gain in Q1

Japan's GPIF posts $68 billion investment gain in Q1

FILE PHOTO: The sign of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) is seen in Tokyo, Japan, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/ File Photo

01 Aug 2025 02:48PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday that it booked an investment gain of 10.2 trillion yen ($67.74 billion) for the April-June period.

It posted strong gains in its domestic and foreign stock portfolios.

The result compares with a gain of 8.97 trillion yen over the same period a year prior.

The fund booked a smaller gain on foreign bonds and a slim loss on domestic bonds.

In the year ended March it posted an annual investment gain of $11.8 billion, its fifth consecutive year of investment gains.

The fund is one of the world's largest institutional investors, with total assets of 260 trillion yen at the end of June. It is closely watched by financial markets due to its mammoth size.

($1 = 150.5800 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement