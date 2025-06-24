Japan's industry ministry, Siemens Gamesa agree to cooperate on wind power

TOKYO :Japan announced a cooperation framework with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the offshore wind sector, the industry ministry said on Tuesday, the latest public-private deal to build a resilient domestic renewable energy supply chain.

With no wind turbine manufacturers in Japan, the aim is to work with global players to develop a domestic supply chain, an official overseeing wind power at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) told Reuters earlier.

Offshore wind is a pillar of Japan's renewable energy strategy, but the country remains heavily reliant on imported wind turbines and components, posing a challenge to domestic production.

As part of the initiatives, Siemens Gamesa, the wind turbine division of Siemens Energy, also signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese electronic parts maker TDK, under which TDK will supply magnets to Siemens Gamesa's wind turbines, the ministry said.

"We are bringing the newest technology to new markets, hence we are in Japan," Marc Becker, CEO of Siemens Gamesa's offshore business, said at the signing ceremony.

"We are also continuously expanding our supply chain, and hence we're coming to Japan to work together with TDK on producing magnets in Japan, which will allow us further growth," he said.

METI launched a similar framework earlier this month with GE Vernova, a major U.S. energy equipment company, to promote public-private cooperation in wind power, hydrogen and ammonia among other areas.

Japan aims to achieve 45 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2040, which is crucial for reducing its reliance on imported coal and gas for power generation. But its plans have stalled following three major rounds of auctions due to soaring costs and delays.