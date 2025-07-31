Japan's JERA Q1 profit slightly down on weaker overseas business

TOKYO :JERA, Japan's biggest power utility, on Thursday posted a 1 per cent decrease in net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025 to 92.5 billion yen ($621.4 million) amid weaker overseas power generation business, including from renewable energy.

JERA, a joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, saw net profit in the same period of last year at 93.4 billion yen. Its revenue rose by 8.5 per cent to 830.8 billion yen on stronger domestic electricity sales.

The company kept its full-year profit forecast unchanged at 230 billion yen.

($1 = 148.8600 yen)