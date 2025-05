TOKYO : Japanese trading house Marubeni on Friday posted 503 billion yen ($3.5 billion) in net profit for the year ended in March, up 7 per cent from a year ago and beating forecasts.

A LSEG poll of analysts had forecast Marubeni's fiscal year net profit at 498 billion yen. The company forecasts net profit for the year ending next March at 510 billion yen.

($1 = 145.4300 yen)